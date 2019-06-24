Granger Smith's wife Amber says everything reminds her of their late son.

The couple's youngest child, three-year-old River, died less than three weeks ago in a tragic drowning accident in their pool at home, and the family are trying to cope with returning to daily life after the sad death.

In an emotional Instagram post, Amber wrote: ''Getting back on the road and back into daily life without River has not been easy in the slightest.

''Every single thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love exploring and seeing all that we are seeing. I see his name everywhere, I see little red-headed toddlers everywhere.

''I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other kiddos. I have this pit in my stomach constantly, because I'm trying to make life as normal as possible for our other 2 incredible kiddos, London and Lincoln, while hurting so bad inside.

''I look around at everyone else and wonder if anyone is going through something like we are.''

And Amber - who also has London, seven, and Lincoln, five, with her husband - said their son's death said her perspective on life has changed over the last few weeks, and she thanked her followers for their support at such a heartbreaking time.

She continued: ''Dumb little things don't matter anymore. My family does. My faith does.

''We've got this, because God's got us. Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really does help us so much.''

Granger previously said he wants to treasure each day as it comes along and refuses to think about the future that his son could have possibly had.

He added: ''I think the platform that we immediately stand for is love those close to you, soak up those moments, live for today, live in the present because we're not guaranteed tomorrow. What happened to us that night defied all possibilities. We believe that God gave us River for three years and that was his mission. I don't believe that God takes anyone too soon.

''I'm not going to play around in my mind that there's this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college or high school or playing football because I believe that he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time.''