Granger Smith doesn't want people to ''feel sorry'' for him because of his son's tragic death.

The country singer and his wife Amber lost three-year-old River when he accidentally drowned in their pool earlier this month but the couple - who also have London, seven, and Lincoln, five, together - just want to feel ''blessed'' that they had the tot in their lives at all and plan to find the ''meaning and good'' in the tragedy.

Granger said: ''We are stronger than ever right now. We've gotten so close and we are going to constantly search for the meaning behind all of this... We will find the meaning and the good in this and to spread this message and his legacy. He'll always be with me and he'll always be in our hearts.

''Don't feel sorry for us because we feel very blessed we had an incredible little boy for three years. We feel really good about that. We feel really good about our other kids and their states of mind right now. We are going to live our best lives.''

The 39-year-old star wants to treasure each day as it comes along and refuses to think about the future that his son could have possibly had.

Joined by his wife in an emotional YouTube video, he said: '' ''I think the platform that we immediately stand for is love those close to you, soak up those moments, live for today, live in the present because we're not guaranteed tomorrow. What happened to us that night defied all possibilities. We believe that God gave us River for three years and that was his mission. I don't believe that God takes anyone too soon.

''I'm not going to play around in my mind that there's this fictitious timeline of River graduating from college or high school or playing football because I believe that he was put on this Earth for that exact amount of time.''

The 'If the Boot Fits' singer is now preparing to resume his tour.

He said: ''Music has always been my healing.''

Granger and Amber also thanked fans for their love and support, including those who have helped raise $100,000 for the Dell Children's Medical Centre - which treated River before his death - through sales of a tribute t-shirt.

The parents thanked the country music community, Texans and fans across the world for their outpouring of love and support, including those who raised over $100,000 in honor of River through a tribute T-shirt.