Graham Nash was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Americana Awards on Thursday (31.01.19).
Graham Nash was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Americana Awards on Thursday (31.01.19).
The 76-year-old musician took home the coveted trophy during the fourth UK Americana Awards at Hackney Empire in East London on Thursday night, as he was honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of their career and life in music.
Other winners at the event - which was hosted by Bob Harris - included Frank Turner, who picked up the Best Selling Americana Album Award for 'Be More Kind', producer Joe Boyd who bagged the Trailblazer Award, Bennet Wilson Poole who was named UK Artist of the Year, and Brandi Carlisle, whose track 'The Joke' won International Song of the Year.
Each winner was awarded a 'Woody' to mark their achievement, which is a hand-crafted representations of 7'' singles turned in a variety of wood.
For the Lifetime Achievement Award - which is the highest honour handed out at the Americana Awards - Graham received a special 12'' version.
Graham also took to the stage to perform at the event, alongside Rhiannon Giddens, Jade Bird, YOLA, Seth Lakeman, Chris Hillman and Curse of Lono, as well as the house band which was helmed by esteemed producer and songwriter Ethan Johns.
The awards were presented by Bob Harris who was joined on stage by Countryfile's Ellie Harrison, 10 CC's Graham Gouldman, US Country star Ashley Monroe, Glastonbury Festival's Emily Eavis and US comedian and musician Rich Hall to hand out the coveted gongs.
The 2019 UK Americana Awards winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award
Graham Nash
UK Album of the Year
'Shorebound' by Ben Glover
International Album of the Year
'May Your Kindness Remain' by Courtney Marie Andrews
UK Song of the Year
'Southern Wind' by Dean Owens
International Song of the Year
'The Joke' by Brandi Carlile
UK Artist of the Year
Bennet Wilson Poole
International Artist of the Year
Mary Gauthier
UK Instrumentalist of the Year
CJ Hillman
Trailblazer Award
Joe Boyd
Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award
Curse of Lono
Best Selling Americana Album
'Be More Kind' by Frank Turner
Grass Roots Award
The Green Note, Camden
Today (marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Green Day's third album and major label debut Dookie.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With his second album 'Wasteland, Baby!' set to be released on March 1st, Hozier unveils a teaser in the form of second track 'Almost (Sweet Music)'.
People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of...
Almost four months since they dropped their number 2 album (in both the UK and US) 'Trench', Twenty One Pilots drop the video for their latest single...
Bring Me The Horizon are virtually unrecognisable as they team up with Grimes for 'Nihilist Blues'; the fifth single from their polarising new record...
The rather regal elegance of The Brighton Dome played host to The Vaccines for the first time in years on January 25th to the delight of the sold-out...
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.