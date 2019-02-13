Graham Nash will headline the Cambridge Folk Festival this August at Cherry Hinton Hall.
The 77-year-old singer - who recently won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana UK Awards - will play the annual music event and entertain the crowds at Cherry Hinton Hall this summer.
Nash - who is best known as a member of The Hollies and Cosby, Stills, Nash & Young - will be sharing the stage with Amadou & Mariam, Robert Finley, The Rails Blind Boys of Alabama, The Unthanks, First Aid Kit and Super Furry Animals frontman, Gruff Rhys.
First Aid Kit - comprised of Swedish siblings Klara and Johanna Soderberg - will also play the folk music event on August 5.
Cambridge Folk Festival's Neil Jones commented: ''The addition of First Aid Kit cements a line-up that is both one of our strongest and most eclectic in years. The band's performance is set to be a real Festival highlight this summer, and their Friday night headline appearance continues what is a new era for one of the UK's most loved and iconic festivals.''
The pair join previously confirmed headliners, Patti Smith and the legendary John Prine.
The annual event, which will be held between August 2 and 5, also sees the likes of Beth NiElson Chapman, Damien O'Kane & Ron Block, Darlingside, Darren Eedens & the Slim Pickins', The East Pointers, Elephant Sessions, Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band, Eric Bibb, Gordie on the bill.
Cambridge Folk Festival tickets are on sale now www.cambridgelivetrust.co.uk.
