Graham Nash is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement prize at the Americana Music Awards.

The 76-year-old iconic singer songwriter is to receive the UK Americana Music Association's highest honour at next year's ceremony, and the institution has described him as a fitting recipient.

The company's CEO Stevie Freeman said: ''It feels absolutely right that Graham Nash OBE will be accepting our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, joining past winners Richard Thompson and Robert Plant.

''His prolific solo career spans five decades alongside an incredible body of work with two iconic bands: The Hollies and international super group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

''Nash wrote some of CSNY's most memorable songs, including world wide hits that remain part of our musical landscape.''

The association has also praised the musician for his fiercely political streak, and it noted that Graham is highly motivated to make this world a better place through politically charged lyrics in his works like 'No, Nukes', 'Musicians United for Safe Energy' and 'Military Madness.'

Stevie added: ''He has never shield away from using his voice for activism, with political and environmental messages often head in his work.

''He is a wonderful icon for trans-transatlantic collaborations, proving once again that the core values of this music travel and mix to create a unique form that we call Americana.''

The UK Americana Awards will take place on Thursday January 31 at Hackney Empire and will be hosted by Bob Harris OBE.

The 'Old Grey Whistle Test' presenter said he was proud that 'Curse of Lono' would receive the award named in his honour

He gushed: ''I am thrilled and honoured to be hosting the 4th annual AMA-UK Awards at Hackney Empire and personally proud to announce that the powerful and mysterious 'Curse of Lono' will be the recipients of the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award for 2019.''