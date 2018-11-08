Graham Nash OBE will be awarded the Americana Lifetime Achievement award.
Graham Nash is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement prize at the Americana Music Awards.
The 76-year-old iconic singer songwriter is to receive the UK Americana Music Association's highest honour at next year's ceremony, and the institution has described him as a fitting recipient.
The company's CEO Stevie Freeman said: ''It feels absolutely right that Graham Nash OBE will be accepting our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, joining past winners Richard Thompson and Robert Plant.
''His prolific solo career spans five decades alongside an incredible body of work with two iconic bands: The Hollies and international super group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
''Nash wrote some of CSNY's most memorable songs, including world wide hits that remain part of our musical landscape.''
The association has also praised the musician for his fiercely political streak, and it noted that Graham is highly motivated to make this world a better place through politically charged lyrics in his works like 'No, Nukes', 'Musicians United for Safe Energy' and 'Military Madness.'
Stevie added: ''He has never shield away from using his voice for activism, with political and environmental messages often head in his work.
''He is a wonderful icon for trans-transatlantic collaborations, proving once again that the core values of this music travel and mix to create a unique form that we call Americana.''
The UK Americana Awards will take place on Thursday January 31 at Hackney Empire and will be hosted by Bob Harris OBE.
The 'Old Grey Whistle Test' presenter said he was proud that 'Curse of Lono' would receive the award named in his honour
He gushed: ''I am thrilled and honoured to be hosting the 4th annual AMA-UK Awards at Hackney Empire and personally proud to announce that the powerful and mysterious 'Curse of Lono' will be the recipients of the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award for 2019.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.