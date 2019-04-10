Grace Elizabeth has been named a Victoria's Secret Angel.

The 22-year-old model has joined Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham and Jasmine Tookes as the new breed of beauties gaining wings in 2016.

Grace - who was signed to Next Models at just 16 years old - has been working with the brand as a Victoria's Secret PINK spokesmodel, since 2016 but admitted her new job is a ''dream'' come true.

She told America's Harper's Bazaar: ''It's always been a dream of mine to be a Victoria's Secret Angel. When I set out to model, it was my ultimate goal and it was one of the first things I told my agents I wanted to do.

''The transformation from being a PINK spokesmodel to being a VS Angel, has been really incredible. I have learned so much, met so many incredible people, some of who are like family to me.

''I'm looking forward to using this new platform to share my story, raise awareness for causes that are close to my heart and work to encourage other women to follow their dreams.

''Career wise, its goals! It's one of the most coveted contracts in fashion and can open up a wide range of opportunities. Plus, I get to work with some of the most amazing women in the biz.''

Despite her career-defining moment, Grace is still keen to push her career further and would ''love'' to eventually expand into acting.

She said: ''I'm ambitious! I'd love to do a 'Jimmy Fallon' appearance, book more fashion magazine covers and campaigns and maybe in the future even try acting...basically, all of it!''