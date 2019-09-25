Grace Elizabeth has got engaged.

The Victoria's Secret Angel let slip during a behind-the-scenes video for the Moschino show at Milan Fashion Week that she is set to marry her partner Nicolas Krause.

Speaking about learning Nicolas' native language, she said: ''I'm also trying to learn German. My boyfriend...''

As she corrected herself, Grace showed off her engagement ring and then jumped for joy as she exclaimed ''Yes!''.

The 22-year-old beauty then shared details of Nicolas' romantic proposal and admitted she wasn't entirely convinced he was serious at first.

In the Vogue video, she said: ''So, his family has a houseboat, and he put lights all over it and candles, and brought us dinner out there, and wine.

''And we had wine, and food, and music and we danced, and he twirled me around three times, and then went down on one and knee and said 'will you do me the honour of being my wife'. I said 'Are you sure? Is this a joke? Are you sure?'

''[I did] lots of screaming, lots of crying, and more crying.''

Grace - who is believed to have been dating for around a year - has rarely mentioned the soccer player in interviews but previously gushed about how much she loves him.

She said in February: ''He is handsome. I love my German.''

And she admitted that being in a relationship with their respective careers requires a lot of communication and the need to be ''spontaneous''.

She said: ''You have to be spontaneous. You have to be able to say, 'I'm coming to see you at 10 o'clock when I land.' ''