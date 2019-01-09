Grace Carter has remained close friends with Dua Lip after supporting the pop superstar on tour in 2017, and is thankful for her continued support.
Grace Carter has become great friends with Dua Lipa.
The 'Why Her Not Me' hitmaker was taken under the wing of the 23-year-old pop superstar after she supported her on her 2017 tour, and she's been thankful of her support ever since.
One of the biggest tips the 'Electricity' hitmaker has given the rising 21-year-old star is to ''smile'' and ''enjoy'' every moment, even if she is having an off day.
Asked what she has learnt from touring with the 'New Rules' hitmaker, Grace said: ''So much. Dua's become a friend and a really big supporter. I toured with her a year ago and it was the second tour I'd ever done.
''I think what she taught me was, if you're having a bad day and if you're struggling, just put a smile on your face and enjoy it as much as you can.
''She's supported every song I've put out and it's nice to have someone who's a couple years ahead of you, who can give you advice and encourage you.''
Grace - who is signed to the same team as Dua and Lana Del Rey - released her debut EP 'Saving Grace' in 2018, and she says she can get ''really tired'' after pouring her heart out on sage each night with her emotional, soulful ballads, so she just crashes out, rather than go out partying.
On what she likes to do after performing, she told BBC News: ''I'm so boring! After I do every show, I like to meet everyone. So I'll come off stage, have a sip of water and I'll come out and meet everyone.
''My music is very emotional anyway and people have really connected with it and given me a lot, and it's really nice that I can talk to people and see what their story is and hear them out. That's what they want from me and that's what I want to do as well.
''And then I'll usually just flop. Sometimes it gets quite hard to sing about the things I'm singing about, so get I really tired. My band go for drinks and I'm like, ''I'm gonna go to bed, see you later!''
Grace came third in the BBC Sound of 2019 poll, with the overall winner still to be announced on BBC Radio 1 by Annie Mac on Friday (11.01.19).
