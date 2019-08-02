The 'Gossip Girl' reboot made Chace Crawford feel old.

The 34-year-old actor shot to fame playing Nate Archibald in the drama series and he admitted that the recent announcement that the TV series is set to be rebooted, made him worry about his age and he quipped that he could play a dad on the show.

He joked to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live': ''No one called me. I was really upset about it. I'm teasing. It's great. I mean I could maybe come back and play a father. It'd be nice.

''When I heard about it, it just made me feel old.''

Chace's co-stars Penn Badgley and Blake Lively dated and broke up during their time on the show but he insisted it never adversely affected 'Gossip Girl'.

He said: ''Not at all. Not in the least. Most mature people in the world.''

Executive Producer Josh Schwartz recently said he would be happy for Chace and his co-stars to be involved in the reboot.

He said: If [the original actors] want to be involved in some way, we reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn't want to make it contingent upon them. And you know, they played those characters for six years and if they felt like they're good with that, we wanted to respect that but obviously any time anybody wants...it'd be great to see them again.''

Meanwhile, although it's been almost seven years since the show came to an end, Chace is still in touch with his former co-stars.

He previously said: ''I made some of my best friends in the world and we do keep in touch, as much as we can when we're all in different places.

''I see Ed (Westwick) when I'm in London and I text Blake (Lively). She's the best. She's so charismatic, beautiful and strong

''I've met [her husband] Ryan (Reynolds) too - he's such a great guy. They have so many kids!''