Glastonbury Festival will be allowed to increase its capacity to 210,000 providing the extra punter travel by public transport.
Organisers for the legendary Worthy Farm event - which will take place June 26-30 in Somerset, South West England - has been given permission to expand by another 7,000 people after it argued it would help keep the ticket cost at £253.
The Mendip District Council has given the green light for the expansion, providing that the extra punters all travel by public transportation.
The growth wouldn't be in place in time for this summer's event, however.
A spokesperson for MDC said ''We have been advised there will be no increase in 2019, but acknowledge the licence does allow an increase.''
Meanwhile, on its website the organisation states it has ''a good working relationship with the festival organisers and all of the partners involved in the running of the event, which is what helps to make it one of the best music festivals in the world''.
The exciting news comes after Emily Eavis - who curates the line-up with her father, Michael Eavis - admitted she ''doesn't know'' how much longer the festival will be around for.
She previously said: ''I don't know if it will be going that long.
''There are so many factors its dependent on. We're reliant on good feeling and where people help us out.
''The location of it means we are using 20 different farms' land so we have to maintain relationships with people and we have to take over their land. The fact that it's a farm, the fact that there is extreme weather. There are so many things.''
