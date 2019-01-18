Glady Knight has vowed to give the US national anthem ''back its voice'' at the Super Bowl.

The 74-year-old music legend will sing 'The Star- Spangled Banner' before the flagship NFL game kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in her hometown of Georgia, Atlanta, on February 3, and she thinks it is ''unfortunate'' that the song has been ''dragged into'' a debate about police violence and injustice.

Gladys gave a lengthy statement when asked her thoughts on the NFL's treatment of former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick, who was exiled from the NFL for his #TakeAKnee movement, which saw him and several other players refuse to stand during the national anthem at games because of the protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

She told Variety: ''I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice.

''It is unfortunate that our national anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the national anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.

''I am here today and on Sunday, February 3 to give the anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good -- I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country's anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.

''No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.''

And the 'Midnight Train to Georgia' hitmaker ''prays'' the song will bring everyone together so they can ''move forward''.

She added: ''I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us.''