Givenchy is opening its first flagship store in London today (07.12.18).

The French fashion house arriving in the British capital comes just months after it was revealed that the brand's creative director, Clare Waight Keller, was responsbile for creating Prince Harry's wife, Duchess Meghan's, wedding dress for the royal couple's special day in May.

However, it's not just the former 'Suits' actress' influence that has brought Givenchy to London.

Givenchy's Chief Executive, Philippe Fortunato, said: ''London is one of these international cities where you want to have a strong statement because it's a fashion capital of the world ... where the trendy, fashion savvy customers are gravitating.

''Brexit or no Brexit, it's a must-have as a retail destination.''

Praising Clare - who is nominated for British Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards next week - he added to Business of Fashion: ''She is very passionate about bringing the couture savoir-faire to her home country.''

The new store is located on New Bond Street in London's affluent Mayfair, where designer items from their womenswear, jewellery and menswear lines are housed in two 18th century buildings.

Meghan's custom boatneck silk gown was a real hit with the world and one particular guest, fashion designer and Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, who gushed: ''I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.''