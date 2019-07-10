Giovanna Fletcher wants Duchess Meghan or Duchess Catherine to be guests on her podcast.

The 34-year-old writer - who has sons Buzz, five, Buddy, three, and 10-month-old Max with husband Tom Fletcher - thinks it would be ''incredible'' to be joined on 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' by one of the royals as she thinks them speaking candidly about parenthood would show listeners that all mothers have the same worries.

Asked her ideal guest, Giovanna said: ''I'd love a royal - Meghan or Kate would be incredible, just to show the listeners that mums are all the same. We've all got the same guilt, sleep deprivation and anxieties.''

And Giovanna thinks Catherine - who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage to Prince William - probably feels a lot of ''pressure'' when she takes Princes George, five, and Louis, 13 months, and four-year-old Princess Charlotte out together.

She added: ''In the early days, I felt pressure going into a baby class thinking, 'I hope my baby doesn't cry.'

''Imagine how Kate feels stepping out in public with her three kids!''

Meanwhile, the author thinks she is ''done'' having children herself.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I've been thinking about this a lot. When you're done, you know. And I do feel done.

''Never say never, I might change my mind, but I feel we're complete and in a really good place.''

Giovanna admitted her relationship with the McFly frontman has changed since they had children.

She said: ''You do change as a couple and it's important people talk about this otherwise it's just another pressure to put on parents.

''You don't have the freedom of going on impromptu nights out so you have to adapt the way you interact.

''When the kids are in bed, Tom and I set aside an hour to chat or watch TV together.''