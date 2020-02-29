Giovanna Fletcher was ''a little nervous'' about having the Duchess of Cambridge on her podcast.

The 35-year-old author - who has sons Buzz, five, Buddy, four, and 17-month-old Max with husband Tom Fletcher - was pleased to find Duchess Catherine to be ''thoughtful and giving'' towards her when they met for the first time before recording an episode of 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' earlier this month.

She said: ''I believe motherhood is a leveller It is raw and full of unknowns.

''I started 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' because I truly believe that it doesn't matter who you are, what you have or what you do - we're all facing a lot of the same things when it comes to parenthood.

''I think this episode of the podcast is a fab example of that.

''We were both a little nervous to begin with but, behind the scenes, the duchess was just as thoughtful, giving and unassuming as she was when we hit record.''

And Giovanna was very impressed with how knowledgeable Catherine - who has sons Prince George, six, and Prince Louis, 21 months, and daughter Princess Charlotte, four, with husband Prince William - is about young children.

She added to Britain's Grazia magazine: ''She's really passionate about the work she's doing in Early Years, she's clearly listened to the scientists, practitioners and care providers to discover all she can, as she talks in such an informed manner. It's clear she loves to listen and takes care to hear the details.''

But most of all, the writer was pleased to discover the duchess is just like other mothers.

She added: ''As a mother, I learned she faces a lot of the same challenges we all do.

''I love the thought of her having the same squabbles over homework as I do with my son Buzz.''