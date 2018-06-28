Giovanna Fletcher is sick of people telling her how big her baby bump is.

The 33-year-old author is expecting her third child with her husband, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, and has just 10 weeks left of her full term.

Although she is embracing her pregnancy, Giovanna is finding it ''deflating'' to constantly be told that she is huge every time she heads out and has urged people to give expectant mothers respect when it comes to their bumps.

Along with an image which reads ''You're Big!'', Giovanna wrote: ''So, 3rd pregnancy ... 10 weeks (potentially) to go ... how many more times do I have to hear this every time I leave the house? It's a little deflating, especially when it comes with an 'Oh gosh' before it. Just want to give a shout out to all those mums who are having people commenting on the size of their bumps, whether big or small.

''Remember, these comments don't come from health professional or people in the know ... they're just comments. Perhaps something to say. A bit of pointless small talk that'll play on your mind but not on theirs... bat it away. Your body is doing an amazing thing right now and your focus should be on the little human you're growing. Remember how lucky you are to be in this position when so many others would love to be. Your body is a miracle. It doesn't need the approval of anyone else. Focus on the love! Xxxx #mybumpnotyours #bodypositivity [sic]''

Giovanna and Tom, 32, already have two sons, Buzz, four, and Buddy, two, and the couple announced those two pregnancies with sweet YouTube videos and they did the same for baby number three.

In a video entitled 'Snow Way... we have something to tell you' - which was posted on Tom's YouTube Channel - the family were seen making a snowman in their garden, before attaching a picture of Giovanna's ultrasound to the statue.

Tom wrote in the video's description: ''We wanted to let you know that we are making a trilogy! Yes, baby 3 is due in September. Mum and bump are doing brilliantly and we're all very excited that our family is getting bigger!''