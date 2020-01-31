Giovanna Fletcher never expected to settle down with Tom Fletcher.

The 35-year-old author - who has Buzz, five, Buddy, three, and 17-month-old-old Max with the McFly singer - began dating the 'All About You' hitmaker when she was just 13 years old, but once her partner's career with the band took off, she didn't know what would happen between them and thinks it's ''strange'' how much life has changed.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Giovanna said: ''Around that time, Tom would be off on tour, playing with the guys, living the pop star lifestyle and I'd be in drama school playing a penguin.

''Our lives at one point were very different, but it's strange to think that two kids when they're 13 start a little romance and are now married with three kids, doing what we're doing.''

The 'Letters on Motherhood' writer is now ''done'' having children and isn't ''interested'' in having a baby girl.

When asked if she would like to add a little girl to the mix, she replied: ''I'm not interested in trying for a girl, I'm done. I think I'm so lucky and so grateful for the children that I have.

''My kids wear pink, they dress up. I'm OK, I don't need another child to dress them in pink.''

But even at a young age, Giovanna was adamant she would have a big family after growing up with her two siblings.

She explained: ''I'm one of three and I love the dynamic between me, my brother and my sister. I think three was always what I was aiming for.

''Now, I'm very happy with three. It's a lot of kids but we've made it work so far.''

