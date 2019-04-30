Giacomo Gianniotti has married his long-time partner Nichole.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor and his fiancee tied the knot at the stunning location of Villa Pocci, which is on a lake with stunning views of Castel Gandolfo in Rome, Italy, on Sunday (28.04.19).

According to PEOPLE.com, the couple kicked off their ceremony at 4pm and partied with their family and friends until the early hours.

A video was posted on Instagram Stories by a guest, which showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss whilst they cut into their traditional white tiered wedding cake on a balcony outside as giant sparklers were set off.

The 'The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe' star popped the question in October 2017, and admitted at the time that he felt ''truly lucky'' that Nichole accepted his proposal after he got down on one knee over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Italian-Canadian hunk shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram, and captioned the image: ''She said yes... I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you.''

Make-up artist Nichole shared the same photo, as well as another with her and the 29-year-old actor, and one of her diamond engagement ring, and admitted she was ''thrilled'' to marry her ''best friend''.

She wrote: ''Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love.

''We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife...This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me.''

And on Instagram Stories, Nichole shared a video of a room and wooden deck covered in hundreds of rose petals.

She said: ''I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday. It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn't be happier.''