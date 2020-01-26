Gerry Cinnamon enjoys speaking to Liam Gallagher about life as a musician because the former Oasis frontman can relate to his journey.

The Scottish musician supported the former Oasis star on tour last year, and he loved being able to have a conversation with someone who can relate to the ups and downs of being in the spotlight.

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter told Q magazine: ''I can't talk to my pals.

''I get, 'Cry me a river, while I get up at five in the morning and travel to the arse end of nowhere putting scaffolding up in the pishin' rain'.

''I know, I've worked on sites all my life.

''Liam knows the kind of situation I'm in.

''Even thinking about it, I'm getting emotional. ''He's told me stories, a top boy, funny as f**k.''

'Shockwave' hitmaker Liam always supports up-and-coming talent, having had the likes of The Sherlocks, DMA's and Trampolene, to name a few, open for him at his solo gigs.

Kiaran Crook of The Sherlocks previously revealed he and his bandmates get on with the Britpop legend because he's just a ''northerner like them'' and they just went down to the pub with him after their show in Amsterdam.

When asked if the 47-year-old rocker had any words of advice for them, Kiaran said: ''Liam didn't give us any particular advice, he just told us to not take ourselves too seriously and to enjoy it.''