German jazz singer and songwriter Knut Kiesewetter has died, aged 75.
The musician, who performed alongside The Beatles at the Indra Club in Hamburg in 1960, passed away on Wednesday (28Dec16), his pastor Ralf-Thomas Knippenberg confirmed to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
Born in 1941 in Szczecin, then a German city which now lies in Poland, Kieswetter wrote more than 800 songs over an illustrious career, with his works recorded by stars including Danish singer Gitte Haenning and American jazz superstar Eartha Kitt.
The height of Kieswetter's popularity in his homeland came in the 1970s, when he recorded a number of hits in Low German, a dialect spoken in Northern Germany and parts of the Netherlands.
He also worked in television, produced records for German musicians including Hannes Wader and Fiede Kay, and taught at the Hanover University of Music, Drama and Media.
