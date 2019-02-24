Proud parent Geri Horner has admitted she is always trying to strike a balance in her life as a ''working mother''.
Geri Horner is constantly trying to find a balance in her life as a ''working mother''.
The Spice Girls star - who has daughter Bluebell, 14, with ex Sacha Gervasi and son Montague, two, with husband Christian Horner - revealed how she puts her children first because time with them is ''far more precious'' than anything else.
She told the Sunday Times: ''OK, as any working mother we're making decisions, we're all choosing. Here's an example: this morning, I'm meant to be getting ready, training for the tour. I got a call from the trainer.
''I said, 'Look, I've got a photoshoot, I'm busy,' but I knew I had a window. He said, 'Do you want me to come?' And I said no. I got up early.
''Monty was in his overalls, I put my yellow overalls on and I was out with the tractor with him. He's my workout. Go and run around with my child -- to me, that's far more precious and important.''
However, the 46-year-old star - who will be hitting the road with her Spice Girls bandmates for a reunion tour this year - explained how important it is to strike a balance in preparation for the time when her kids what to do ''their own thing''.
She said: ''There isn't a perfect way, but we're constantly negotiating, aren't we? In 16 years' time, [my kids] will be going off doing their own thing. If my whole identity's wrapped up in being a mother, then that's wobbly ground too.''
Meanwhile, Geri previously admitted her marriage to Christian in 2015 was - alongside becoming a mother - the scariest thing she's done.
When asked what the bravest thing she's ever done has been, she said: ''It's between getting married and having a baby. The bravest things are the most beautiful. When I do something that's out of my comfort zone, I feel fantastic. I'm afraid all the time, but I say a prayer and become brave. It doesn't mean I'm not scared.''
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach' featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Robyn has dropped a video for her song 'Send To Robin Immediately' taken from last year's number one album 'Honey'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.