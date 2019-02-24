Geri Horner is constantly trying to find a balance in her life as a ''working mother''.

The Spice Girls star - who has daughter Bluebell, 14, with ex Sacha Gervasi and son Montague, two, with husband Christian Horner - revealed how she puts her children first because time with them is ''far more precious'' than anything else.

She told the Sunday Times: ''OK, as any working mother we're making decisions, we're all choosing. Here's an example: this morning, I'm meant to be getting ready, training for the tour. I got a call from the trainer.

''I said, 'Look, I've got a photoshoot, I'm busy,' but I knew I had a window. He said, 'Do you want me to come?' And I said no. I got up early.

''Monty was in his overalls, I put my yellow overalls on and I was out with the tractor with him. He's my workout. Go and run around with my child -- to me, that's far more precious and important.''

However, the 46-year-old star - who will be hitting the road with her Spice Girls bandmates for a reunion tour this year - explained how important it is to strike a balance in preparation for the time when her kids what to do ''their own thing''.

She said: ''There isn't a perfect way, but we're constantly negotiating, aren't we? In 16 years' time, [my kids] will be going off doing their own thing. If my whole identity's wrapped up in being a mother, then that's wobbly ground too.''

Meanwhile, Geri previously admitted her marriage to Christian in 2015 was - alongside becoming a mother - the scariest thing she's done.

When asked what the bravest thing she's ever done has been, she said: ''It's between getting married and having a baby. The bravest things are the most beautiful. When I do something that's out of my comfort zone, I feel fantastic. I'm afraid all the time, but I say a prayer and become brave. It doesn't mean I'm not scared.''