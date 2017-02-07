Georgia Toffolo has teased she is planning to set up her own business.

The 22-year-old 'Made In Chelsea' star - who is nicknamed Toff on the E4 programme since she joined the show three years ago - has admitted she is planning to work on her own label, although she has kept details of the project close to her chest.

When asked if she will launch a fashion or beauty line, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm going to do something of my own. I've got a few ideas, obviously I don't want to say what yet.''

And the blonde beauty doesn't plan on following in the footsteps of her co-stars and wants to go in an entirely different direction than her colleagues by exploring something ''no one'' has ventured into before.

She explained: ''I've got one idea that I definitely want to do, that no one's done yet on the show.''

''It's got to be something that suits my style. I'd like to do my own one.''

However, the star has admitted she doesn't want to collaborate with any established brand either, whether it be a fashion house or cosmetics company, because she is adamant she wants to go into this project ''completely'' on her own.

She explained: ''If you do it as part of a brand that's already established you kind of have to choose with them. I'd like it to be completely my own.''

Meanwhile, the television personality has admitted she will be returning to our TV screens as she has already begun filming the next series of the reality show based in London.

She said: ''We started [filming] a few weeks ago! The series runs right till we go away [skiing]. And so far it's pretty great.''