Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo drove to from Devon to London the day she passed her driving test - and didn't return home for a week.

The 'Made in Chelsea' star grew up in the countryside but longed to live in the city so seized the opportunity to head to the UK capital as soon as she could.

Speaking on the Outspoken Beauty podcast, she said: ''I passed my driving test within about two months of turning 17.

''And I remember I passed and it was a Monday of half term and I got in the car and I drove straight up to Central London from Devon - that was on the same day, I promise.

''Yes I grew up in Devon, but gosh I wanted to be in the city I was like 'Finally I've got my freedom see you later!' And I didn't come home for a week.

''I remember seeing the congestion charge sign and being like, 'Oh my goodness how exciting I'm going into this new thing.' And of course, driving in Devon is very different to London but yeah just loved it.''

Although the 24-year-old television personality left the seaside town of Torquay, she returned this weekend to switch on the town's Christmas lights - and seemed to have a good night after raving about how good her food was.

Toff took to both Twitter and Instagram to tell her followers just how amazing her kebab was and decided the man who made it deserved a knighthood.

On Twitter, she said: ''I've actually decided that the man who made my kebab last night needs either a knighthood or Michelin star, wow it was just delicious.''