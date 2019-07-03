Georgia Moffett has revealed that a member of her family was mugged for the ''second time'' in London on her Twitter account last week.
Georgia Moffett says a member of her family was mugged for the ''second time in a year'' in London.
The 34-year-old actress - who is mother to Ty, 17, Olive, eight, Wilfred, six, and Doris, four, and recently announced she is expecting her fifth child with husband David Tennant - has taken to Twitter to report the assault, which occurred last week (27.06.19), and called upon her local authorities to bring it to their attention.
She wrote on social media: ''Yesterday evening a member of my family was assaulted and mugged for the second time in a year.
''Might be an idea to not close the local police station. Just a thought. @10DowningStreet @SadiqKhan @RuthCadbury @metpoliceuk @LBofHounslow (sic)''
Georgia - who lives in Chiswick with her family - insisted that the assaults have been more frequent since her local police station shut in December 2017, and mentioned 10 Downing Street - the home of the Prime Minister - the Metropolitan Police, her local MP Ruth Cadbury, London Borough of Hounslow, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the tweet.
Meanwhile, David - who adopted Georgia's eldest son Ty - previously announced that he and his wife are expecting once again.
During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', show host James said: ''David, we were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child child.''
After the announcement received cheers from the audience, David - who married Georgia in 2011 - admitted their growing family has become cause for concern with teenager Ty, who is now giving his parents ''lectures on birth control''.
The 'Good Omens' star said: ''I know! Five is a lot. What's really weird about it is we're now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son. And that's definitely meant to be the other way around.
''He's like 'Come on, do I need to teach you the basics?' It's mental. It's a lot.''
