Georgia Fowler says life as a model can be ''lonely'', because her constant travelling for work makes it almost impossible to make time for romance.
The 26-year-old beauty moved out to New York by herself when she was just 16 years old in order to boost her career opportunities, but has said that although the move was necessary, it left her feeling isolated and alone.
She said: ''[I was lonely] all the time. It definitely wasn't easy at the beginning; it was a real push and struggle.''
And the Victoria's Secret model's constant travelling for work means her life is still lonely, as she finds it ''hard'' to make time for romance.
She added: ''I'm never really in one place, which makes it hard to find a boyfriend.''
When she isn't working, Georgia prefers to spend time at home relaxing, which also doesn't bode well for going out and meeting Mr. Right.
Speaking to Stellar magazine, she said: ''And you're not going to find [a boyfriend] on the couch, right?''
In 2015, Georgia was romantically linked to One Direction singer Harry Styles, before going on to date Nick Jonas - who is now married to Priyanka Chopra - in 2017.
And the New Zealand-born model previously admitted Harry's solo track 'Kiwi' could be about her, although she thinks its ''unlikely''.
The beauty - who referred to Harry as a ''friend'' - was asked about the track, and she replied: ''Ah, don't really know anything about it.''
The single, which appears on Harry's self-titled debut album, features the cryptic lyrics: ''I think she said 'I'm having your baby, it's none of your business.'''
And in an apparent effort to distance herself from the track, Georgina said: ''Definitely don't have a baby ... that's what the song is all about.''
