George Shelley's sister was killed after she stepped out from behind one of Stormzy's tour buses.

The former Union J singer's sibling Harriet was mowed down by a VW Beetle and suffered traumatic head injuries, resulting in her death, when she emerged from behind the coach, which was carrying equipment for the concert.

She tried to cross the road outside the O2 venue in Bristol, south west England, while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit after watching the grime artist perform in April.

Speaking at the inquest in Bristol today (19.09.17), assistant coroner Peter Harrowing said: ''In less than a second of emerging between the two vehicles she was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle driven by Claire Webster.

''Ms Webster reacted very very quickly indeed. Even though she reacted with such speed she could do nothing to avoid the collision with Harriet. Ms Webster didn't even realise she had struck someone until she looked in her rear view mirror.''

The coroner also said the amount of alcohol Harriet, who was 21 at the time, had drunk before the gig ''significantly impaired her judgement'' when she crossed the road.

Claire - who had been out with a friend to see some live music before she accidentally hit Harriet - has admitted the incident is still having an impact on her life.

But collision investigator PC Richard Hignett reassured her there was nothing she could have done as she would have had 0.7 of a second to react in time to avoid hitting her.

Harriet's mother Toni Harris added that she didn't think anyone was to blame for the horrific crash and that her daughter was just ''in the wrong place at the wrong time.''

The coroner then concluded that Harriet - who spent a few days in intensive care before she passed away - died of a ''severe traumatic brain injury'' before it was revealed that five people, including a baby, had received organ donations from the midwife following her death.