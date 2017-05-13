George Shelley has posted a touching tribute to his late sister.

The 23-year-old singer's younger sister Harriet, 21, tragically lost her life after suffering serious head injuries when she was hit by a car last week, and the former Union J musician has now broken his silence to post a heart-felt Instagram post remembering his ''beautiful'' sibling.

He captioned a throwback snap of the pair together: ''I will never accept that you're gone. You will always be with me. My best friend, my sister, my angel. Too pure and too beautiful to walk among humans, you now exist somewhere else, and I am honoured to have had the privilege to spend 21 years with you by my side. Don't get used to it up there without me, I'll see you soon beautiful girl. I love you Harriet.''

George's personal tribute comes after his former band mates took to social media to express their own heart-break at the tragic news of her passing.

Jaymi Hensley wrote: ''Devastated doesn't even come close! The most beautiful spirit and truly wonderful person! RIP beautiful girl! Love you George and family.''

Band mate JJ Hamblett added: ''No words can describe this awful moment, such a loving beautiful girl which was taken too soon, #RIP Harriet. Thinking of you George''

While Josh Cuthbert wrote: ''Heartbroken about the news of Harriet Shelley. Such a lovely kind hearted girl. Will be missed so much. Thinking of you George brother (sic).''

Harriet was being treated in intensive care at Southmead Hospital Bristol, in South West England and her mother previously thanked hospital staff for their wonderful care.

She said: ''She was hit by a car. She's very poorly but she's stable. Everybody at Southmead Hospital has been amazing, they have been working 24/7 to make sure she is alright.

''I would like to thank everyone in Clevedon for praying for our daughter. They have been holding church services, Bristol's Buddha centre has also been helping - everybody across different religions have been so amazing.''