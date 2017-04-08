George Shelley has been axed from Capital FM's 'The Capital Breakfast Show'.

The former Union J singer has presented the early morning show on the UK radio station alongside Dave Berry and Lilah Parsons since 2016, but has now reportedly been dropped from the roster after the show's main presenter Dave announced he was leaving the station earlier this year.

Sources claim the Capital FM bosses ''weren't prepared'' to let the 23-year-old musician front the show, but he is still a member of the Capital team and is set to be placed at a different time slot.

An insider said: ''George has done a great job but bosses weren't prepared to put him in charge of the station's flagship show. It doesn't mean his radio career is over though. He and Lilah are in talks to work elsewhere at the network, although nothing has been confirmed.''

The show will now be fronted by stand-in presenters for the next few weeks until the new host is announced.

A Capital FM spokeswoman told The Sun newspaper: ''We wish Dave lots of luck in the future. We're pleased to say George and Lilah won't be going far - more news on that, and the new Capital breakfast show very soon.''

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Dave announced in February that he would not be renewing his contract with the station, after spending five years hosting the popular breakfast show.

He said in a statement at the time: ''Ten years ago I got my first job in radio on Capital. I've had an amazing time - it really is the best job in the world waking up my fellow Londoners, and working with George and Lilah has been loads of fun.

''I'll miss our lovely listeners and everyone here at Capital a huge amount. I'm leaving to pursue some of my other passions and it's safe to say I'll be walking away with some incredible memories!''