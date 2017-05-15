'Game of Thrones' creator George R. R. Martin says there is a fifth spin-off show in the works.

The 68-year-old novelist - whose epic fantasy novels, 'A Song of Ice and Fire', are the basis of the HBO series - has revealed there are now several scripts based on the popular HBO fantasy series in the making.

In a post for his Livejournal blog posted on Sunday (14.05.17), he shared: ''We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five.''

However, he failed to name the writer of the fifth idea.

Martin also admitted that it is ''very unlikely'' that there will be five separate shows put out on the small screen, ever though they are good ideas.

Plus he doesn't like the shows to be labelled ''spin-offs'' and would much rather people referred to them as ''successor shows''.

He also joked that he would have to be named ''Dick Direwolf'' if they pulled off that many instalments - a reference to television producer Dick Wolf, who is responsible for creating the 'Law & Order' and 'Chicago' franchises.

He added: ''I do think it's very unlikely that we'll be getting four (or five) series. At least not immediately. What we do have here is an order for four - now five - pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen. (If we do get five series on the air, I might have to change my name to Dick Direwolf).''

Earlier this month, it was revealed that George is working with 'Kong: Skull Island' writer Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Jane Goldman and 'Mad Men' writer Carly Wray on the proposed programmes.

It was confirmed, too, that while showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff would continue as executive producers, they would not retain their current writing duties as well on the new projects.

Speaking earlier this year, David suggested that he and Dan were unlikely to be involved in any 'Game of Thrones' spin-off.

He said: ''I think HBO might well do one. And I'm looking forward to watching it. I think it'll be great, but I think it's better for them to get new blood in with new visions.''

Meanwhile, George previously admitted he'd been keen to create a spin-off show, revealing he has lots of good ideas about what they could develop.

He shared: ''There is certainly no lack of material. Every episode of 'The Naked City' - one of the television shows I watched as a kid -ended with a voiceover: 'There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them.'

''There are eight million stories in Westeros as well ... and even more in Essos and the lands beyond. A whole world full of stories, waiting to be told ... if indeed HBO is interested.''