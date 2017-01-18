The 92-year-old, who served as the nation's leader from 1989 to 1993, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center over the weekend (14-15Jan17) after suffering "shortness of breath", but his health issues were only made public on Wednesday (18Jan17).

He underwent treatment to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia", and is now "stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation", according to his spokesman Jim MCGrath.

Meanwhile, his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, has also been hospitalised at the same medical centre "as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing".

Due to the couple's ill health, the Bushes have confirmed they will not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday (20Jan17), when he officially becomes the 45th President of the U.S.