Geoff Johns is stepping down from his role as DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer.

The 45-year-old comic book writer has opted to leave the position in order to build Mad Ghost Productions, which is a new banner that will see him develop content for films, TV and comic books, while he will also have an involvement in new and reimagined DC creations.

In a statement, Geoff explained: ''I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set.

''I'm thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It's a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC's vast pantheon of characters.''

Geoff - who is already writing and producing 'Wonder Woman 2' - is set to tackle the 'Green Lantern Corps' movie as one of his first projects in his new role.

He will also have a co-writing and executive producing credit on 'Aquaman'.

Toby Emmerich, the Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Geoff is a super-talented writer and truly embedded in the DC Universe and its characters.

''We're thrilled that he's returning to his passion and his roots as a writer and producer. And, it's even better that he's staying in our Warner Bros. family.

''We look forward to working with him on 'Green Lantern' and other projects going forward.''

The overarching ambition behind the move is to ensure that Geoff is freed from his boardroom responsibilities, leaving him free to help make the content that Warners' fans are demanding.