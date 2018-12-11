Geezer Butler's new supergroup Deadland Ritual will make their debut at Download Festival next year.

The former Black Sabbath bassist has joined forces with Matt Sorum (formerly drummer of GUNS N' ROSES), guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica) for the new bluesy rock band, who have unveiled their first single, 'Down in Flames', and announced two UK festival dates at the metal festival in Donington, England, on June 14, and France's Hellfest Festival in Clisson on June 22.

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker admitted that he wasn't sure about starting a new project, but couldn't refuse after being blown away by their material.

He said: ''I had to get used to the idea of starting from scratch again, which is good.

''But I really liked the music I was hearing. It's not your typical hard rock or metal stuff.''

On working with his idol Geezer, Steve commented: ''There's a lot of times in the studio as a guitar player, you get a guitar sound and you're trying to make it work, tweaking it.

''There was none of that bullsh*t.

''It just fit against his bass sound and it was really exciting to me.

''I get to hear my guitar against a bass guitarist that I've idolised forever.''

According to Matt - who played percussion for the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmakers from 1990 to 1997 and former bandmate Slash's supergroup Velvet Revolver between 2002 and 2008 - their live set will be comprised of their own material and ''deeper cuts from their collective past - not the typical songs you would expect.''

The forthcoming shows will be Geezer's first performances since Black Sabbath retired from the road with their 'The End Tour' in February last year.