Black Sabbath star Geezer Butler's new supergroup Deadland Ritual will play Download Festival in England on June 14.
Geezer Butler's new supergroup Deadland Ritual will make their debut at Download Festival next year.
The former Black Sabbath bassist has joined forces with Matt Sorum (formerly drummer of GUNS N' ROSES), guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) and vocalist Franky Perez (Apocalyptica) for the new bluesy rock band, who have unveiled their first single, 'Down in Flames', and announced two UK festival dates at the metal festival in Donington, England, on June 14, and France's Hellfest Festival in Clisson on June 22.
The 'Paranoid' hitmaker admitted that he wasn't sure about starting a new project, but couldn't refuse after being blown away by their material.
He said: ''I had to get used to the idea of starting from scratch again, which is good.
''But I really liked the music I was hearing. It's not your typical hard rock or metal stuff.''
On working with his idol Geezer, Steve commented: ''There's a lot of times in the studio as a guitar player, you get a guitar sound and you're trying to make it work, tweaking it.
''There was none of that bullsh*t.
''It just fit against his bass sound and it was really exciting to me.
''I get to hear my guitar against a bass guitarist that I've idolised forever.''
According to Matt - who played percussion for the 'Sweet Child O' Mine' hitmakers from 1990 to 1997 and former bandmate Slash's supergroup Velvet Revolver between 2002 and 2008 - their live set will be comprised of their own material and ''deeper cuts from their collective past - not the typical songs you would expect.''
The forthcoming shows will be Geezer's first performances since Black Sabbath retired from the road with their 'The End Tour' in February last year.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.