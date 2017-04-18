Gavin Rossdale is trying to ''move on'' from Gwen Stefani.

The Bush frontman admits he doesn't think he will ''ever get over'' his divorce from the 'What You Waiting For' singer but the pair are committed to co-parenting their three children - Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three.

He said: ''I don't think you ever get over it. You just move on, and that's what I've tried to do. Divorce is a very painful thing to go through. But we both remain committed to being amicable co-parents, and that's very important to me.''

And the 51-year-old singer felt his music was very ''depressing'' following his split from Gwen but thinks he has found a good ''balance'' now.

He told Best magazine: ''After I got divorced last year the songs I began writing were quite maudlin and depressing and the record company told me they were just too sad.

''Well, I suppose I was sad, after being with Gwen for almost 20 years. So I had to try and find a balance, which I think I have.''

Meanwhile, Gavin previously admitted he ''would love'' to marry again.

He said: ''Would I get married again? It is one of those beautiful things to fall in love. It's a force to be reckoned with. I would love that dilemma, but right now it is my kids and my work. That's plenty.''

Gavin ''never'' thought he would split from Gwen and admits the divorce has caused him ''a lot of pain and sadness''.

He said: ''We're all products of nuclear families. My parents have been married three times each. I'm just a junior. I never thought I would get divorced. But it just happens. All these life things. Who knew that was possible? There's been a lot of pain and sadness.

''It really teaches you perspective on life. It's really health, happiness and safety. After that, I don't know what there is other than that.''