Gary Dauberman says there could be potential 'It' spin-off movies.

The screenwriter - who is responsible for penning some of the biggest hits in the Conjuring Universe such as 'Annabelle' and 'The Nun' - co-wrote the 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel 'It' and its upcoming sequel both of which focus on evil entity Pennywise the Dancing Clown who has inhabited the fictional town of Derry, Maine, since the town was colonised.

Now, Gary has revealed that it would be ''cool'' to tell the antagonist's origin story and thinks there's ''room to build on the mythology of It'' as he's existed since ''the beginning of time''.

In an interview with website Bloody Disgusting, he said: ''I'm sure there's interest but I gotta say. We want to be respectful to the material of the book. I don't think anybody's over there.

''In fact I know there's no one over there going, 'Hey, let's definitely do this and we could tell this story of what happened at the beaver trapping camp,' or whatever.

''While you could [tell that story], and I think it would be cool, I don't think that's what people are doing currently if that makes sense. You know what I mean?

''So yes, to answer your question I think there is room to build on the mythology of It because It has been around from the beginning of time.

''But I don't know if there are any plans for it. I was just very happy to tackle the book.''

Dauberman is also writing the forthcoming big screen adaptation of King's 1975 book 'Salem's Lot' for New Line Cinema and he has vowed to stay as close to the source material from the book as he can.

He said: ''I like to be as true to the story as I possibly can until it gets a little too unwieldy for a movie. I'm very, very excited to be a part of ['Salem's Lot'] and tackle it.''

The novel follows a writer who returns to his childhood home, the town of Jerusalem's Lot, where he discovers everyone he used to know is now a vampire.