'Game of Thrones' has come out on top with 22 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards.

The hit HBO show is leading the way ahead of the forthcoming ceremony, which recognises excellence within various areas of television and emerging media, held on September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after picking up noms in the best drama series category and best supporting actor and actress section, to name a few.

However, the show may not come out on top on the night as 'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' are following closely behind with 21 nominations across the board each.

HBO has been the most nominated network for 17 straight years but were left devastated when they found out that Netflix had broken that impressive streak with 112 nominations.

The best lead actor in a limited series looks set to be a close call as Antonio Banderas will go up against John Legend and Benedict Cumberbatch, while Jessica Biel, Michelle Dockery and Edie Falco will battle it out to be crowned best lead actress.

Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and Jeffrey Wright will go head-to-head in the lead actor in a drama series category, while Claire Foy, Elisabeth Moss and Evan Rachel Wood will be hoping to bag the gong for the best lead actress in a drama series.

Millie Bobby Brown has secured a nomination in the supporting actress in a drama series category for her role of Seven in 'Stranger Things' but she has some competition on her hands as Thandie Newton, Yvonne Strahovski and Ann Dowd have also scooped noms.

Matt Smith has been recognised for his supporting role of Prince Philip in 'The Crown', while Joseph Fiennes will be hoping he can win over the vote and secure the prize.

There's a chance for 'Blue Planet II' to come away with a trophy after it was nominated for best documentary, while 'The Voice' will be hoping to secure best reality series.

The select list of nominations for 2018 are as follows;

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Antonio Banderas - 'Genius: Picasso'

Darren Criss - 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Benedict Cumberbatch - 'Patrick Melrose'

Jeff Daniels - 'The Looming Tower'

John Legend - 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Jesse Plemons - 'Black Mirror: USS Callister'

Lead Actress in a Limited Series of a Television Movie

Jessica Biel - 'The Sinner'

Laura Dern - 'The Tale'

Michelle Dockery - 'Godless'

Edie Falco - 'Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders'

Regina King - 'Seven Seconds'

Sarah Paulson - 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - 'Black-ish'

Ted Danson - 'The Good Place'

Larry David - 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Donald Glover - 'Atlanta'

Bill Hader - 'Barry'

William H. Macy - 'Shameless'

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - 'Better Things'

Rachel Brosnahan - 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Allison Janney - 'Mom'

Issa Rae - 'Insecure'

Tracee Ellis Ross - 'Black-ish'

Lily Tomlin - 'Grace and Frankie'

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman - 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown - 'This Is Us'

Ed Harris - 'Westworld'

Matthew Rhys - 'The Americans'

Milo Ventimiglia - 'This Is Us'

Jeffrey Wright - 'Westworld'

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy - 'The Crown'

Tatiana Maslany - 'Orphan Black'

Elisabeth Moss - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve'

Keri Russell - 'The Americans'

Evan Rachel Wood - 'Westworld'

Reality/Competition Series

'The Amazing Race'

'American Ninja Warrior'

'Project Runway'

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Variety Talk Show

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Last Week Tonight'

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Drama Series

'The Crown'

'Game of Thrones'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'Stranger Things'

'The Americans'

'This Is Us'

'Westworld'

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage - 'Game of Thrones'

Joseph Fiennes - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

David Harbour - 'Stranger Things'

Mandy Patinkin - 'Homeland'

Matt Smith - 'The Crown'

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Millie Bobby Brown - 'Stranger Things'

Ann Dowd - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Lena Headey - 'Game of Thrones'

Vanessa Kirby - 'The Crown'

Thandie Newton - 'Westworld'

Yvonne Strahovski - 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Documentary or Non-fiction Series

'American Masters'

'Blue Planet II'

'The Defiant Ones'

'The Fourth Estate'

'Wild Wild Country'