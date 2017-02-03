1. McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is the 8th busiest airport in the world, with 850 flights a day and more than 2.5 million visitors a month, most of whom are on their way to experience the many casinos the city is known for.

2. Roulette is commonly referred to as the Devil's game because if you add the numbers on the roulette wheel from 1 to 36, you get 666, also known as the number of the beast. To learn how to play Roulette and other online casino games, visit Casino Pros.

3. The very first casino built in Las Vegas was the Pair o Dice Club, which was founded in 1931. The oldest casino on the current Las Vegas Strip is El Rancho Vegas, which was opened in 1941.

4. The CEO of FedEx, Fred Smith, once took the riskiest bet of his life when he gambled away the company's last $5 000. The company was on the verge of bankruptcy, but Smith took to the blackjack table and soon turned the 5K into $32 000. This allowed the company to keep going for a few days longer, during which time Smith was able to raise $11 million to save the company.

5. Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe, won a private lottery in 2000, earning him a cash prize of 100 000 Zimbabwe dollars, which works out to about $2 600 at the time. This makes him the only Head of State to have ever won the lottery.

6. Las Vegas may be the biggest and most popular gambling destination in the US, but the biggest gambling city in the world is no doubt Macau. The city's gambling revenue brought in a massive $45.2 million in 2013 alone.

7. The first slot machine was invented in 1895, but it wasn't even played in a casino. The Liberty Bell machine was actually located in mechanic Charles Fey's auto shop in San Francisco. This was meant to keep customers entertained while they waited for their cars to be fixed. It became such a popular feature that casinos started buying them to keep gamblers occupied while they waited for casino tables to become available.

8. While Monte Carlo in Monaco may be a gambler's paradise, it is not accessible to anyone who is actually from Monaco. Princess Caroline made it illegal for citizens to gamble in casinos as long ago as the mid-1800s. All revenue the casinos make is generated from foreigners, and the city is so rich that the residents do not have to pay income taxes as the city uses the casino money instead.

9. Penny slots may sound low-key, but it is actually the casino industry's most profitable game. Casino owners have attributed its popularity to the recession of the early 2000s. These games allow gamblers to wager as little as one penny, although most bet a lot more. Many casinos have more penny slot machines that any other games, including the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel, where slot machines made up for 70% of the casino games available.

10. According to many sources, the world's so-called 'smallest casino' is a mobile casino on wheels. The Grosvenor Casino in London is a mobile casino at the back of a cab of all things and comes kitted out with a gambling table, dealer, bar and even a TV featuring sports matches. All you have to do to hop on this mobile casino is make or charitable donation, while journeys to the casino are completely free of charge.