Gabrielle Ruiz has suffered a miscarriage.

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress - who married Philip Pisanchyn in August 2016 - has recalled the range of emotions she went through when she was told by her doctor that she was losing her baby and admitted reading about other women's experiences gave her the strength to share her own story.

She wrote on Instagram: ''This morning at 3:20am, I had a miscarriage.

''When our OB-GYN gave us the news, I went through all the emotions; shocked, numb, confused, practical, overwhelmed, scared, sad, sarcastic, relieved, frustrated, even the thought, 'Oh, this couldn't be happening to US.'

''That very same day was also Oct 15th, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on social media.

''The stories you all shared gave me strength, understanding and the feeling that I truly wasn't alone and that this all wasn't in any way my fault.

''So, I feel it is my duty to continue the transparency in sharing the secret story-telling of miscarriages. Because no one really talks about it as much as we should. I now have the opportunity to tell you that you, my dear, are not alone.''

The 34-year-old star went on to explain what had happened to her and how ''daunting and haunting'' the experience was.

She wrote: ''I decided to wait a week to see if my body would miscarriage on it's own and if it hadn't, I would help my miscarriage along with the at-home pill prescription. On the fifth day of this plan, I experienced sharp pains and I just couldn't wait anymore.

''My entire at-home pill prescription journey took 10-hours from beginning to end. Veronica and Leela stayed by my side while laying on the couch watching mindless Sex and the City reruns until I fell asleep. The night had lots of broken sleep but when it happened, it was a relief.

''Every step, every conversation, every answer to every one of my questions was overwhelming and daunting. Haunting, even.

''And every moment, Philip was there. Philip is a great husband, but he's even a greater life-partner. He was so gentle and caring and held me when I cried. I truly thank God for bringing him into my life.

''I also thank God for really strong prescribed Ibuprofen.''