Gabrielle Carteris has been re-elected president of SAG-AFTRA.

The 58-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Andrea Zuckerman in 'Beverly Hills 90210' and is currently starring on the reboot 'BH90210' - beat off fierce competition from Matthew Modine and three other candidates to retain her post.

Gabrielle picked up 13,537 votes to win, with Modine receiving 10,682 while there were 5,048 for Jane Austin, 1,096 for Queen Alljahye Searles and 367 for Abraham Justice.

The star has been president of SAG-AFTRA since 2016 and is part of the moderate Unite For Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide, while Modine's challenge came via the progressive Membership First slate.

She said in a statement: ''I'm very grateful to all of the dedicated SAG-AFTRA members who participated in our union's elections. Their support is humbling and I vow to fight every day on their behalf. We will keep building on our commitment to honesty, transparency and a strategic vision that protects our members, strengthens our contracts, and fortifies our union. I look forward to coming together and working with all of the elected leaders from across the nation. Together, we will continue to build on our successes and further establish SAG-AFTRA as the world's premier and most powerful entertainment union.''

Camryn Manheim was elected to the secretary-treasurer post with 16,047 votes and said: ''I am honoured to have been elected as our union's secretary-treasurer and to serve in partnership with Gabrielle Carteris. I'm grateful to all the SAG-AFTRA members who participated in this critical election. I'm eager to take on my new responsibilities, and to further protect and strengthen our union. I promise to use my loud voice to represent the needs of all our members.''

Jennifer Beals, Ed Asner, Neve Campbell, Patricia Richardson, Elliott Gould, Frances Fisher, Jodi Long, Diane Ladd, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Joanna Cassidy, David Jolliffe and Debbie Evans were all elected to seats on the national board.