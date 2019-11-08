Gabrielle Carteris has hinted 'BH90210' could still return to TV with a different network after it was dropped by Fox.
The 58-year-old actress - who played Andrea Zuckerman on the original series and fictionalised version of herself in the revival - insisted she and her co-stars are still hopeful that the show has a future, despite Fox confirming they won't be broadcasting a second series.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was not picked up.
''But, I actually have to say, you might be surprised. Some things are happening so we'll see.
''I think that it was such an incredible journey and that's why I don't think this is it.
''There's some talk going on right now and we're gonna see what happens...
''We're all talking, we're all being talked to, so good things are happening. We'll see.''
But even if the heightened reality drama doesn't return for another series, Gabrielle was thankful to go ''full circle'' and reconnect with her co-stars again.
She said: ''It was really fun to do. Yeah we had a great time.
''It was, for me, full circle. It was great to be able to be with everybody as adults and to really, to share real lives.''
Gabrielle's comments come after Fox thanked her and co-stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty for taking part in their ''very special summer event.
In a statement, the broadcaster said: ''We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with '90210' fans across the country.
''Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.''
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the six-episode series - which was co-created by Jennie and Tori, who also executive producer alongside co-creators and showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini - suffered with low ratings.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
