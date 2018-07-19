G-Eazy says the studio is his ''therapy''.
G-Eazy says the studio is his ''therapy''.
The 'Me, Myself & I' hitmaker recently split from singer Halsey and says heading into the studio to make music is his ''happy place''.
He told E! News: ''I'm hosting the official after-party and then I'm going to the studio. Anytime anything's going on in my life, I go straight to the studio. That's my therapy. That's where I get it out. Other than that, it's my favourite place to be. It's my happy place.''
Meanwhile, Halsey previously revealed she is ok with being ''alone''.
Speaking as she performed in Atlantic City over the weekend, she told the crowd: ''I learned recently it's okay to be alone! Being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is don't sleep with your ex.''
Halsey took to Twitter earlier this month to confirm the split.
She wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''
Halsey was recently forced to deny rumours she is dating Machine Gun Kelly, urgeing others to ''mind their damn business''.
She shared on Twitter: ''I'm not at the beach. I'm on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess. I'm not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind their damn business (sic)''
And G-Eazy recently denied he is dating Demi Lovato.
Pressed on whether he's dating Demi, G-Eazy snapped: ''We're just friends! ... It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.