G-Eazy ''made it his mission'' to take care of his mother, who suffers from chronic pain.

The 29-year-old rapper has said the greatest accomplishment of his career is the fact that he's in a place where he can provide for his family, including his mother, whom he sends money to ''every month'' because her battle with chronic pain has left her unable to work.

He said: ''My mom lost her job as a fine arts professor and suffers from chronic pain that's hard for her career. I made it my mission to take care of her and send her money every month.

''Her comfort means everything because she struggled so much to raise my brother and me.''

The 'No Limit' hitmaker - whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum - says he's been ''truly blessed'' with his career, but knows the importance of ''staying in a good headspace'' and keeping his mental health in check.

He added: ''I've been truly blessed in my life and gotten to do so many cool things at such a young age. I'm excited about the process of working on this next album, but also of bettering myself and staying in a good headspace.

''When you're a performer, especially if you're touring, life can be kind of like 'Groundhog Day', where you're doing more or less the same thing every day. You're performing the same exact songs, and even the crowds start to look the same. Chances are it's fun, but there's that repetition. That repetition can be a grind and the grind can really get to you.''

And G-Eazy knows he needs to practice ''self-care'', and always makes sure to give himself space to ''quiet down''.

Speaking to Michigan Avenue magazine, the 'I Mean It' rapper said: ''The key is self-care. It's hard because you position yourself to be in a place to receive these blessings, but you also have to learn to say no. You need space to quiet down. I've seen what happens to artists who burn out, and it's not pretty. For me, it's a matter of remembering that little kid who, at 13 or 14, got up onstage. It's about prioritising Gerald as much as I prioritise G-Eazy ... and in this game, that can be tough.''