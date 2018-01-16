G-Eazy says he ''wasn't cool'' with H&M's controversial ad campaign that led to him ending his partnership with the brand.

The 28-year-old rap star recently announcing he was terminating his agreement with the retailer, after H&M produced a commercial that featured a young black boy wearing a jumper emblazoned with the words, ''Coolest Monkey in the Jungle''.

G-Eazy - who was in the midst of starting his new clothing line with H&M at time time - explained to 'The Breakfast Club': ''I was excited about H&M to put clothes all around the world and do something that I liked and was cool with, and then I saw that happened, and it was like I'm not cool with it.''

This comes shortly after G-Eazy revealed he ended his partnership with H&M because he doesn't want his name to be associated with the company.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM ... Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end.

''Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level. (sic)''