G-Eazy and Halsey recorded ''a couple of records'' with each other just days before their split.

The 29-year-old rapper and the 'Bad at Love' hitmaker went their separate ways earlier this week, and in an interview given last week just days before they announced the news, G-Eazy revealed he and Halsey headed into the studio together to record a couple of songs.

Eazy - whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum - said: ''We were actually in the studio just the other night and we did a couple records. We motivate each other and we're fans of each other's music. And we have a similar kind of perspective, aesthetically, on creating music, so we play off each other well.''

The former couple had previously worked together on 2017 track 'Him & I', and Eazy couldn't help but gush over the 23-year-old singer's ''brilliant'' mind.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: ''She's really brilliant. She's an amazing person. She's so intelligent and so insightful and so understanding, she's a brilliant human.''

Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - announced on her Instagram story on Tuesday (03.07.18) that the pair had decided to split, as she said they were ''taking some time apart''.

She wrote: ''I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.''

The break-up came as a shock to many fans, as only a couple of months ago, Halsey admitted she is ''really happy'' with her life.

She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes.

''At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''