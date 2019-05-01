G-Eazy's new album will be out later this year.

The 'Me, Myself & I' hitmaker has teased that he has new music on the way as he admits he has a ''clarity'' in the studio that he's never had before.

He said: ''I'm finishing up my new album and it'll be dropping later this year. I'm in the final stages of recording and sequencing it. I'm going to start shooting the music videos soon. I'm so excited, it's the best music I've ever made. And I think that I'll always feel that way with whatever I'm making at that moment. But, I really feel that this time - something special is happening. I have this clarity in the studio and this level of inspiration and creativity that I haven't felt before. It feels really good.''

And the 29-year-old rapper feels there is an ''interesting thing'' going on in the music industry right now as he praised artists for crossing genres.

He added to Forbes.com: ''There's an interesting thing going on in music right now where the barriers of genre are all demolished. You don't go into Tower Records anymore and go straight to the hip hop section. You're not confined by walls and rules of format or genre. Everything now is so genre-bending. We also now have artists from all around the world crossing sound, cross styles, collaborating with each other and making some really cool stuff. It's like a hybrid of a lot of things and I think that's exciting. Why should music have rules? Music is art. It's all just expression and energy. So, why be confined to one genre or one space? Think outside the box.''