G-Eazy has followed in The Weeknd's footsteps and has ended his partnership with H&M after one of its advertising campaigns was accused of being racist.

In one of the clothing chain's advertising campaigns, they enlisted a black child model to wear a jumper that read ''coolest monkey in the jungle'' and now the 'Good Life' rapper has pulled his upcoming collaboration with the brand as he doesn't want his name to be associated with the company.

G-Eazy wrote on Instagram: ''Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM ... Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end.

''Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.''

It comes after The Weeknd said he was ''shocked, embarrassed and deeply offended'' by the advert.

He wrote: ''woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... (sic)''

H&M are still selling the hoodie but the advertising picture has now been changed.

The Swedish retailer said in a statement: ''This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.''