G-Eazy has claimed him and Demi Lovato are just ''friends'' after they were spotted walking hand-in-hand out of a nightclub recently.
The 29-year-old rapper had sparked rumours that him and the 'Sober' hitmaker were dating after they were spotted holding hands after a wild night out in Hollywood at the beginning of the month, but he's adamant their relationship is purely platonic.
Pressed on whether he's dating Demi - who recently relapsed following years of sobriety - G-Eazy snapped at 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're just friends!''
However, the 'No Limit' hitmaker found himself in hot water when the pictures of him and the 25-year-old singer surfaced online as they came just weeks after he announced that he had split up with his girlfriend Halsey, leaving her heartbroken.
He explained: ''It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory.''
Halsey clearly had a hard time coming to terms with their separation as just days after their announcement, she broke down in tears while performing breakup ballad 'Sorry' onstage at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan.
A fan captured the moment on Instagram and wrote: ''Homegirl started crying, so I started crying. I love you endlessly @halsey.''
The footage saw the 23-year-old beauty wiping away a tear after singing the words: ''Someone will love you / But someone isn't me.''
The split came as a shock to fans as only a few of months ago, Halsey admitted she was ''really happy'' with her life.
She said: ''I'm really happy with my life ... [I'm not] this reckless, devil-may-care, angry person [anymore] ... I really love that girl so much ... but now I'm 23, I bought a house and I do my taxes. At first, people were, like, 'This is a publicity stunt.' I was, like, 'Well, I hope to God it isn't, because if he's getting paid, I should be too!'''
