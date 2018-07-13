G-Eazy has admitted that when he met Leonardo Dicaprio backstage at the Oscars, he almost fainted.
The 'Me, Myself & I' hitmaker is a huge fan of the 43-year-old actor and couldn't believe it when the 'Titanic' star admitted he was an admirer of the rapper.
In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''He's just the cleanest cat to ever live.
''It was crazy...we were at an Oscars party and I was luckily tipsy enough to not be so nervous, and I saw him walk past me and I was like, 'Woah!'
''And I just tapped him and I talked to him and he was like, 'Yo, you're dope, kid! You're a rockstar. I like you,' and I think I fainted.
''You forget that everybody is a human.
''Being mutual fans of each other is really crazy. You forget that they're people too. They enjoy music just like we do.''
The 29-year-old producer is performing his 'Endless Summer' tour with Lil Uzi Vert and Ty Dolla $ign , and he thinks bringing different energies to his show is important.
He said: ''It's just a vibe...It almost makes it feel like a festival.
''Everybody is giving a different sound, a different perspective, a different energy and it's really dope to see something like this come together, it's rare.
''It's like a movie. It should make you laugh and cry.''
''That's how fans relate, by having an emotional connection to the music and the experience of it. Music evokes a memory of, 'I remember what that song meant to me at that time in my life,' and it brings you back there.''
G-Eazy will also be surprising fans with some unexpected guests- the rapper has worked with the likes of Cardi B, Britney Spears and A$AP Rocky.
''I think for the fans, that's a special part of the experience, when they get that surprise when someone gets brought out that they weren't expecting, to see that unity on stage.''
