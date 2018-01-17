Future is set to executive produce a remake of crime drama 'Super Fly'.

The 'End Game' rapper will not only be managing the music for the updated version on the 1972 flick, which starred Ron O'Neal in the leading role as drug dealer Youngblood Priest and Carl Lee as Eddie, but he's been added as a key member of the production team alongside Joel Silver, Deadline reports.

Director X - who has cut music videos for the likes of Justin Bieber and Drake - will helm the Sony movie, and he confirmed Future's involvement on his Instagram account.

Alongside a selfie with the 34-year-old musician, he wrote: ''More heat! @future is on board to curate the music as Executive Producer for @superflymovie. His creative vision will bring the audience the sonic tone, vibe and soul of Atlanta, which is the setting of our story. Next level tings! #superfly (sic)''

'Burning Sands' star Trevor Jackson will take on the role of Youngblood, with Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell is set to play Eddie.

The director also shared a picture of the main team involved, and hip-hop star 21 Savage was also in shot, though it's not yet known how he'll be involved.

He wrote: Big tings! Proud to announce that I will be directing the remix of the 70's cult classic @SuperflyMovie with veteran film producer, Joel Silver and @Future #Superfly (sic)''

Speaking about the upcoming project, the 'Across the Line' helmer said: ''I'm also excited to be working with Future, both on the music and as a producer of the film - the original soundtrack is legendary, and that's an inspiration for the artists that Future is working with to bring a singular modern musical vision to the film.''

Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo, Jacob Ming-Trent and Omar Chapparo are also set to join the remake, but there roles are yet to be unveiled.