A British tourist knocked out Future's bodyguard in a shocking attack in Ibiza.

The sickening incident, which took place at Ibiza International Airport, was caught on camera as a man appeared to slam something over the head of the rapper's security team leaving him lying on the floor face-down unconscious.

The attacker then ran towards the camera squealing as the man behind the lens said: ''Future's guy is out. Future's bodyguard, he's sleeping ...

''After all the hard talk you know. He got sparked. No way. No way.''

He then panned the camera towards Future and said: ''Check Future though. He took a back seat you know, he thought, 'F**k that, I ain't f***ing with those UK n***ers'.''

The bodyguard is then seen coming round as people rush to fix the cut on his head.

It's believed the man and his friends - thought to be around a group of 10 in total - became disgruntled when they were refused a selfie with the 35-year-old rapper at the terminal because he was too tired from travelling.

However, Future told TMZ.com: ''Basically these fake goons ask to suck my d**k for a picture I told 'em NOOOOO...apparently they get angry and do sum sucker s***.

''I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs real real tough guys... What they did to security I didn't see period, I'm not a witness to anything...leave me out (of) anything have to with this incident.''

The incident comes just weeks after rapper A$AP Rocky was thrown into a Swedish jail after he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man.

Just before A$AP's arrest, the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: ''SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK (sic)''

The video showed A$AP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: ''We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail.''

When the man asked for the headphones back, the 30-year-old rap star said: ''I understand but you hit him with it.''

He then said directly to the camera: ''Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us.''