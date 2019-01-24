Future has ''no problems'' with Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

The 35-year-old rapper - who has a four-year-old son, also called Future, with his former partner - has claimed he's ''happy'' for the loved-up duo, despite recently accusing the NFL player of failing to act ''like a man'' in their relationship, but admitted he had a problem relating to his child.

He said: ''We don't have no problems. It's a social media problem. No, I don't hate him. Totally not the deal. It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future.''

Future added that, in spite of his recent remarks, he doesn't have any negative feelings towards Russell, who married Ciara in 2016 and has 20-month-old daughter Sienna with her.

He told the 'Durtty Boyz Show': ''I don't have nothing against him, and I'm happy for them.''

By contrast, Future previously slammed Russell for allowing himself to be dictated to by his wife.

The rapper also argued that the NFL star ought to ban Ciara from mentioning her ex-fiance on her social media accounts.

He said: ''He do exactly what she tell him to do. He's not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the internet. Don't even talk to him, I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!'''

The 'Fine China' hitmaker - who was engaged to Ciara at one point during their relationship - went on to say that if the situation was reversed and he was married to the singer, he would stop her from ''bringing her exes' names up''.

He explained: ''If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. Don't give that s**t no energy.''