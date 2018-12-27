Rapper Future has become a father for the fifth time, welcoming son Hendrix into the world with partner Joie Chavis.
The 35-year-old rapper and his girlfriend Joie Chavis - who already has seven-year-old daughter Shai with Bow Wow recently welcomed their first child together into the world, a son they have named Hendrix.
Joie shared a photo of the tot onto her Instagram account on Christmas Day (25.12.18), which was simply captioned with his name and an eagle emoji, as well as a second picture of Hendrix being cradled by Shai, which was captioned: ''Merry Christmas.''
Future - who already had four other children from four previous relationships, including four-year-old Future Jr. with ex-fiancee Ciara - also shared the same picture of the tot alone on his Instagram Story, which he captioned with eagle and heart emojis and wrote: ''Hendrix. Born King my King (sic)''.
The 'Mask Off' hitmaker - whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn - used his Instagram account to also hit back at his critics.
He wrote: ''''Guess what you found out today? Instagram pays you zero dollars for your comments, for your negative comments...(sic)''
The pair were first romantically linked to each other in 2017, but since then, Future has hailed Brittni Mealy, the mother of another of his kids, as his ''queen'' in an Instagram video.
However, last month, they seemed to confirm the rumours they were expecting a child together when the 'Hndrxx' rapper was seen among the guests at Joie's Los Angeles baby shower.
This seemingly sparked a public row between Brittni and Future, as she wrote on her Instagram Story: ''People do what they have to do to protect their assets. It's too much money at risk.''
He replied: ''Oh you thirsty thirst.''
